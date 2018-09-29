The Vice Chancellor of the National Open University of Nigeria, (NOUN), Professor Abdalla Uba Adamu, has described the refusal of the Legal Council on education to admit graduates of the university into law school as unfair.

Adamu stated this yesterday while fielding questions from journalists during a two-day workshop on Public Procurement, organised by the university to sensitise staff to be aware of the role of procurement.

The theme of the workshop is “Overview Of Public Procurement Act 2007 And Public Procurement Process: The Roles Of Different Drivers In The Value Chain.”

He said the Council of Legal Education does not seem to recognise the importance of the programme of NOUN, despite being accredited by National Universities Commission (NUC).

According to him, “As far as we are concern, the Law degree programme in NOUN is properly accredited by NUC and therefore, we don’t have any issues with the quality of our law students.”

On his part, the head of NOUN procurement unit, Engineer Garba Peter Echono said when due process of procurement is in place, a lot of money wastage is curtailed.