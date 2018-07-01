No fewer than 13 inmates of Ibara, Abeokuta prisons were on Sunday, matriculated to study various courses in the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN).

The event, which took place within the prisons premises, was presided over by the Vice Chancellor of NOUN, Prof. Abdalla Adamu.

Some of the courses to be studied by the inmates included Economics, Biology, Computer Science, Peace and Conflict Resolution, Accounting and Political Science.

Adamu charged the students to pursue their programmes with dedication, saying that award of NOUN degree was based on display of good character and excellence in studies.

The Vice–Chancellor, represented by the Director, Abeokuta Study Centre, Prof. Olatunde Salau, assured the fresh undergraduates that all the programmes offered by the university had been accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

In his address, the State Controller of Prisons, Abolade Benson, charged the matriculating students to be focused and determined to make it in life.

Benson noted that Imprisonment has nothing to do with their destiny.

He disclosed that 69 inmates had successful graduated from Yewa Central College of Education for their National Council Education (NCE) from 2010 till date.

Benson revealed that 16 inmates were currently undergoing Post literacy programme in conjunction with National Agency for Mass Education.

He added that the National Examination Council (NECO) had opened a centre in all prison formations in the state where inmates could sit and write NECO examination.

”One of the cardinal objectives of the Nigerian Prisons Service is reformation, rehabilitation and reintegration of those who are legally interned in our custody back to society.

“One of the ways we reform these inmates is through Prisons Adult Remedial Education (PAREP) programme which enables those who are illiterate to access adult education, those in secondary school to continue their studies up to tertiary education, ” he said.

He said one of the challenges facing the prisons was congestion, saying constant quarterly jail delivery had been helping in decongesting the prisons.