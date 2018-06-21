The 17th Matriculation Ceremony of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) has been scheduled for Saturday, June 23, 2018.

The ceremony will be held simultaneously at the 78 study centres of the university across the country.

NOUN’s Director of Media and Publicity, Mr Ibrahim Sheme, in a statement, on Thursday, in Abuja, said the university would be matriculating a total number of 16,033 students across the country.

He said the event would serve as a platform to formally welcome all freshmen admitted into the university for the 2017/2018 academic session.

According to him, the central ceremony will be held at the Abuja Model Centre, Dutsen Alhaji, where the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abdalla Adamu, is expected to welcome the fresh students and matriculate them into the university.