The Society for Peace, Conflict and Practice, on Wednesday, conferred its Fellowship on the Vice Chancellor of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Prof. Abdalla Uba Adamu.

A statement from the Director, Media and Publicity, NOUN, Ibrahim Sheme, indicated that Chairman, Board of Trustee of the Society, Prof. Suleiman Bogoro, made the conferment at the end of its 12th International Conference and Annual General Meeting at NOUN headquarters, in Abuja.

He said the award was in recognition of the good leadership style of the VC and the great and visible academic and non academic transformation in the school.

The Vice Chancellor, in his response, appreciated the recognition and assured them that the university would consider establishing a unit at its Olusegun Obasanjo Good Governance and Research Centre.

He said that Peace and Conflict Studies, and Entrepreneurship are the two courses that fetch NOUN more students than any other academic programme.

In his vote of thanks, the Registrar of NOUN, Mr. Felix Edoka, said the recognition was not just meant for the VC but the university at large.