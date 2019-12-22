<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Northern women group, Jamiyyar Matan Arewa (JMA), led by the former Minister for Women Affairs and Youth Development, Aisha Ismail, has faulted the process that led to the emergence of its executives.

She called for the cancellation of the election held in Kaduna State on December 17, 2019, and review of the electoral process and committee ahead of fresh election.

Ismail who address a press conference in Abuja, on Friday, stated that the election which was the first after the formation of the organization twenty years ago was characterized by high level of fraud, malpractices and absent of officials of the independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

She demanded that Rabi Salawa and all those elected through the just conducted election to step down for caretaker committee to be set up to manage and conduct a fresh election within six months.

She insisted that northern women group are not known for misconducts and if women can not set the space then Nigeria is in trouble.

She said: “Because of the huge level fraud and election malpractice witnessed during the JMA election. We as members of JMA and many members in our state chapters demand the cancellation of these irregularities ridden election.

“We demand setting up of a caretaker committee comprising of two representatives from each of the 19 northern state and FCT. The caretaker committee should be mandated to conduct a fresh election within six months.

“We would not allow some illed women to come and destroy what we are trying to amend considering what is happening in some parts of the north, particularly the north east.