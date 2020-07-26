



The governors of the 19 Northern statex in the country are set to begin fresh evacuation of Alamajirai to their respective states of origin.

The Coordinator of the Northern Governors Forum Secretariat and the Secretary to the Plateau State Government, Danladi Atu, disclosed this in an interview with our correspondent in Jos on Sunday.

Atu said, “We are not done with the evacuation of the Almajirai in the region. The Northern governors would soon meet and pick a date to resume their evacuation to their respective states of origin. But that will likely be after the Sallah break.”





According to the NGF Coordinator, no fewer than 11,000 Almajirai had been evacuated to their various states of origin during the first phase of the exercise which began in May.

He explained that the movement of the Almajirai was temporarily halted in compliance with the directive of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 which had placed restrictions on inter-state movements.

He said now that the ban had been lifted, the Northern states would resume the evacuation exercise.