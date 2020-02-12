<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Northern Elders Forum alleged on Tuesday that President Muhammadu Buhari was not doing enough to settle the feud between the Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, and the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi.

Director of Advocacy and Engagements of the NEF and former Secretary of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, made this claim in an interview on the Hausa Service of the British Broadcasting Corporation, monitored in Kaduna.





Baba-Ahmed said, “We as elders from the North were the first to be in Kano so as to find ways of resolving the matter. While we were there, we suddenly heard that the President had set up his committee on the matter. We had gone far in this matter but to our knowledge the President’s committee had not started work.”

But the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the President, Garba Shehu, who also spoke on the Hausa Service of the BBC, reacted to NEF, saying the President was only mindful of his constitutional limitations.

“He (President) said he would not talk over the matter citing the constitution,” the spokesman said