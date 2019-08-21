<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

As reactions continue to trail the #RevolutionNow campaign called by embattled publisher and activist Omoyele Sowore, two northern groups are at a loggerhead on whether or not the North should join the protest.

While the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) saw no need for the North to join in the campaign, another group, the Joint Northern Action Front (JNAF), said it was set to particularly by mobilising its members in four northern states this week.

Reacting Wednesday at Arewa House, Kaduna, CNG spokesman Abdul-Azeez Suleiman insisted that the North would not join the action.

According to him, “the #Revolutionow was politely rejected by the North in view of its pronounced sinister intention of forcefully overthrowing the current democratic government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“It is, therefore, surprising and suspicious that any group of people should, for any any intent and purposes, attempt to resurrect the dead revolution particularly in the North.

“We wish to remind the North of the expedience to retain its position as the bulwark of respect, integrity, dignity, decorum, tradition, decency, morality, civilization, etiquette, good behaviour, politeness, accommodation, and other positive traits that include civil approach to every situation.

“The fact that in spite of the studied and dignified reserve of the North and refusal by its people to engage in the destructive move for the overthrow of a democratic government in the guise of a revolution, fresh attempts are now made to mislead the region into embarking on a journey without knowing the actual destination, gives room for serious concern.

“It is observed that without the slightest hint at addressing national grievances, these planned protests only aim to promote the mischievous 2023 political agenda of certain northern politicians by scapegoating other individuals.

“While the nation is generally convinced about the existence of a certain cabal with ample influence on President Muhammadu Buhari and his policies, we nevertheless believe that it should not be made the key focus for the calls to violent confrontation as suggested by organizers of the protests.

“CNG specifically suspects a certain serving governor of one of the northwest states of masterminding the proposed northern version of the #Revolutionow as well as the anti-cabal protests held earlier to bring about chaos to avenge his loss in a bid to be made a principal officer in the presidency.

“We therefore see the planned agitations and disturbances as part of a wider agenda aimed at ushering in of instability thereby occasioning a change of structure in the presidency to suit the plan of this governor by whatever means and tactics.

“We advice the northwest governor involved in this unpatriotic plan to desist and call off the plans forthwith, otherwise we would not hesitate to expose him and his mischievous plans.

“To our brothers who are misled into accepting to be part of the dangerous agitations, we urge more patriotism on their part and ask them to reconsider their position, keeping in mind how Libya was brought to its present situation,” he urged.