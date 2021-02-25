



The Northern State Governors Forum has expressed commitment to ending the nomadic grazing of cattle across the country as part of measures to resolve the herders-farmers conflict and end the activities of some criminal herdsmen.

Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai disclosed this on Thursday at the national secretariat of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in Abuja.

According to him, the northern governors are also working to resolve the altercation between their counterparts in Benue, Dr Samuel Ortom and that of Bauchi, Sen. Bala Muhammed.





He said; “I just left Kaduna. We had a meeting of the Northern State Governors Forum and the Bauchi State Governor as well as the Benue Governor were there, it will be sorted out. It could be differences in options. It is not fundamental. We are all committed to solving the problem of movement up and down by the herders because once we solve that problem, the clashes between farmers and herders will reduce significantly.

“It will be sorted out. There will always be differences in opinion but not fundamental. The Northern State Governors Forum is committed to ending the nomadic movement of cattle and people in the shortest possible time and we are all working”.

From and Muhammed have been at daggers drawn with the former accusing his Bauchi counterpart of plans to assassinate him.

Their public spat was caused by Muhammed’s reported defence of armed Fulani herdsmen who have been accused of banditry in Benue and other parts of the country.