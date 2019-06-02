<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and retired deputy director in the Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment, Mrs. Mariam Kasimu Idris, has urged Northern governors to support the Chairman of Northern Governors’ Forum, Simon Lalong, to rid the region of current insecurity.

This is even as she expressed confidence in Governor Lalong’s wealth of experience to tackle banditry, kidnapping and other criminalities bedeviling the North. Idris, who made the submission while briefing Journalists in Jos, also tasked Lalong to improve the living condition of the people of the state with his team of competent and seasoned technocrats in his government.

She said: “Lalong was elected Northern Governors’ Forum because of what he has done in the past, particularly in the area of security and human capital development.