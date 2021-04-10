



The Northern Governors Forum has urged the Acting Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba to take very proactive measures in tackling all form of criminalities in the country.

The Governors congratulate the new acting IGP, Usman Alkali Baba on his recent appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong in a statement said the appointment of the Acting IGP is well deserved considering his track record of diligent service to the nation across various police formations in the country.

Lalong while wishing him a successful tenure, said the Northern Governors Forum will accord him all the necessary support to enable him provide the leadership needed for proactive policing that deters crime, effectively tracks criminals and generally attracts the goodwill of the public.





He said “as Northern Governors, we remain committed to Community Policing and any other measure that will lead to securing our region which has been bedeviled by different forms of insecurity.

“We must work together to adopt new measures that will not only enable us overcome these challenges, but also remain on top of the situation by preventing criminals from carrying out their nefarious activities”.

Lalong said the Northern Governors are particularly concerned that the farming season is at hand and many farmers may be discouraged from cultivating their farms if crimes such as banditary, kidnapping and insurgency are not brought to and end.

The Northern Governors Forum Chairman called on Nigerians to support the Acting IGP and the entire security architecture for a more secure nation.