The Northern Governors’ Forum (NGF) has condoled with Gov Yahaya Bello of Kogi, over his mother’s death.

The Forum in a condolence message on Sunday by its chairman and Governor of Plateau, Simon Lalong, prayed for eternal rest for the soul of Hajiya Hauwa’u Oziohu Bello.

Lalong in the message by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham, in Jos, also condoled with Bello’s family and the people of Kogi over the death of the centenarian.

He said the death of the Matriarch, at the age of 101, was sad, urging the family to be comforted that she lived a long, fruitful and blessed life to see many generations of her family.





“Mama lived a life of testimony, having persevered through the struggles of life and raising children that have become major contributors to the growth and development of not only Kogi but the nation as a whole.

“We can only celebrate her and pray that God almighty grants her soul eternal rest and comfort the family and her loved ones,” he said.

The NGF chairman urged her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren to emulate her virtues.

Lalong said during her lifetime, she demonstrated the fear of God, promoted good moral values of honesty, charity, forgiveness, tolerance, and harmony in her community.