<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Northern Governors Forum (NGF) has condoled with Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi, prominent Islamic scholar and leader of the Tijjaniyya Movement in Nigeria, over the demise of his wife, Aishatu Tahir Usman Bauchi.

In a condolence message, Plateau State Governor and NGF Chairman Simon Lalong described the death of Aishatu Bauchi as a great loss not only to the family but to many who depended on her love and goodwill.





Lalong said the Northern Governors share in the pain and grief of Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi, his family and the entire Tijjaniya Movement as his wife’s death had created a vacuum that would be difficult to fill.

The Forum said the legacy left behind by the deceased will continue to be cherished and her memory honoured for all the good deeds she engaged in, particularly by touching the lives of the poor and less privileged.

Lalong urged the revered Islamic scholar and members of his family to accept the sad development as the will of Allah, trusting that he will comfort them and give the family the fortitude to bear the loss.