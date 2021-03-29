



The Northern Governors Forum has congratulated APC National Leader and former Governor of Lagos State Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on the occasion of his 69th birthday.

Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong in a congratulatory message made available to newsmen on Monday in Jos, described Senator Tinubu as an accomplished politician and seasoned administrator whose strides in the nation’s socio-political landscape have remained outstanding.





Lalong said Asiwaju stands tall as a politician, statesman and patriot who exemplifies vision, dexterity and versatility in the course of nation building and national dialogue.

According to Governor Lalong, Asiwaju is a bridge builder who has continued to work for the unity, peace and progress of Nigeria, as well consistently offered wise counsel towards addressing national issues.

While wishing him many more years of peace, God’s divine protection and good health, the Northern Governors encouraged him to remain firm in his resolve to contribute to a greater Nigeria.