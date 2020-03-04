<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Northern Governors Forum has congratulated a former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, on his 83rd birthday.

The Chairman of the forum and Governor of Plateau, Simon Lalong, in a congratulatory message, praised Chief Obasanjo for his visionary and patriotic service to Nigeria, the African Continent and the world.

In the message that was issued on Wednesday in Jos by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham, Lalong described Obasanjo as a leader who had given his best to the nation and humanity in the various positions and responsibilities he held over the years.





He also lauded Obasanjo’s commitment to the growth of democracy, good governance and human rights ,which he had pursued in and out of office and under different platforms across the globe.

The chairman urged the former President not to relent in offering his wealth of wisdom and experience to the present leaderships at all levels, especially as Nigeria continued its march toward consolidating democracy and the fight against corruption and insecurity.

He wished him more years of good health, God’s wisdom and protection as he continued serving Nigeria, Africa and the world.

Newsmen report that Obasanjo was born on March 5, 1937. He served as a military head of state from 1976 to 1979 and later as president of Nigeria from 1999 to 2007.