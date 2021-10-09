Northern governors congratulate Governor Yahaya at 60

The Northern Governors Forum has congratulated the Governor of Gombe, Inuwa Yahaya, as he marks his 60th birthday.

The Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau, Simon Lalong, in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Macham, on Saturday in Jos, described Yahaya as an accomplished technocrat.

He said the celebrant is a gentleman and businessman, who has used his wealth of experience and knowledge acquired over the years to the service of his people.

He extolled Yahaya’s excellent contributions to critical issues in the northern region, saying he has remained outstanding in his discharge of duties through his show of patriotism, maturity and diligence .

He noted Yahaya’s collaborations for the progress of Gombe and the northern region, saying his achievements have included him in the annals of history.

Lalong urged the celebrant to remain steadfast in his determination to build a society that is tolerant, equitable, fair and prosperous, while wishing him many more years of peace, good health and happiness.