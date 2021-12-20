Northern governors commend Armed Forces for onslaught against terrorists

The Northern Governors Forum has lauded the Nigerian Armed Forces for stepping up their operations against bandits and insurgents terrorising various parts of the country particularly the North East, North Central and North West of Nigeria.

Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State Simon Bako Lalong in a statement made available to newsmen, said the Forum appreciates the recent efforts of the security personnel for carrying out operations across the affected areas of the North East, North Central and North West. He said the ongoing operations in areas of Sokoto, Zamfara, Kaduna States among others where bandits and insurgents who have been terrorising the citizens are dislodged is very commendable.

Lalong said the Forum wants the operations to be sustained and further coordinated to ensure that the terrorists do not shift their bases after being dislodged from current areas.

This he said will make sure the terrorists are completely subdued and restrained from regrouping for law and order to prevail across the country.

Lalong also condemned the recent attacks by terrorists in various Local Governments of Kaduna State, Wase Local Government of Plateau State, Askira Uba and other Local Governments of Borno, Niger States among others where innocent citizens were gruesomely murdered and many properties destroyed.

While commiserating with the families of those killed and surviving victims, the Forum reiterated its commitment to continue to provide succour to the affected and also work with the Federal Government for further humanitarian interventions.