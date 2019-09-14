<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

As part of commitment to tackling the issue of underdevelopment bedevilling the Northern region, Chairman of Northern States Governors’ Forum and Governor of Platueau State, Simon Lalong has commissioned N793 Mall in Kaduna.

The mall was built by northern conglomerate, the New Nigerian Development Company (NNDC).

Commissioning the three-storey Mall on Muhammadu Buhari Way, Lalong, accompanied by other northern Governors, expressed optimism that such investments would tackle the underdevelopment bedevilling the region and better the lives of the people.

He, however, commended the Board and Management of the company for the initiative.

Chairman Board of NNDC, Tanimu Yakubu, said the company was initially known as the Northern Regional Production and Development Board, (NRPDB) was established in 1949 to catalyse the economic and social development of the then Northern region.

He said that the NNDC is a diversified holding company with a worthy heritage and an enviable track record of achievements, providing a wide range of financial and professional advisory services.

According to him, the company’s objective is to be a resounding commercial success in its operations especially with its interest in real estate development, which is one of the major purveyors in the Nigerian economy with considerable opportunities within the northern region.

The NNDC chairman disclosed that the decision to develop the ultra -modern shopping Mall; a three-story edifice with state-of-the-art facilities, was part of a 5-Year Strategic Plan of the company and was solely financed 100 per cent at the total cost of N793m by the NNDC.