



Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has condoled with Afenifere over loss of its spokesman, Yinka Odumakin.

A statement by Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed Director, Publicity and Advocacy of NEF, said the Forum received the sad news of the demise of Yinka Odumakin, spokesman of Afenifere.

“Mr Odumakin was a key figure in Afenifere, and the Forum recognises that he served it loyally, with commitment.





“On those few occasions when this Forum collaborated with Afenifere and other groups in pursuit of national goals, Mr Odumakin stood out as a pivotal figure.”

The Forum condoled with his family and Afenifere while praying that both will find comfort in his record of service and the life he lived.