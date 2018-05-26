The leadership of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Northern Nigeria yesterday converged in Jos, the state capital of Plateau state and compelled Federal Government to negotiate the release of Miss Leah Sharibu, who is held captive by Boko Haram insurgents because of her Christian faith.

Northern CAN Chairman, Rev. Yakubu Pam, said the continue detention of Leah Sharibu by her abductors without the intervention of Federal Government is suspicious on the alleged plan to Islamize the country.

“I want to draw the attention of the federal government under the leadership of President Mohammadu Buhari on the issues of Miss Leah Sharibu who is yet to regain her freedom from the captivity of Boko Haram insurgents in the North east.

“Christians community in the Northern States and Nigeria are waiting eagerly for the release of Miss Leah Sharibu, the Dapchi Christians school girl that is still in the captivity of Boko Haram insurgents that took her and over hundred Muslim school girls from their school compound in Dapchi town in Yobe State recently.

“While her school school mates have regained their freedom, Miss Leah Sharibu is still being held by Boko Haram Insurgents on account of her faith and refusal to be converted to Islam. We condemn this act and should be totally condemned by all well meaning Nigerians.”

Similarly, President of Church of Christ In Nations (COCIN), Rev. Dachollom Datiri, at the end of the 94th General Church Council in Jos, challenged President Buhari to facilitate the release of Leah Sharibu.

Rev. Daitir, who expressed dismay over the continue detention of Leah in Boko Haram captivity, said Federal Government should take appropriate action and secure the release of the girl for religious harmony.

“The Church expresses her displeasure over the detention of Miss Leah Sharibu by Boko Haram for the reason of her faith as Christian and urges the Federal Government to take more action towards her immediate release and the remaining Chibok School girls who are being held captive by the Islamic terror group, Boko Haram.”

Northern CAN and COCIN condoled the family of late General Secretary of CAN, Rev. Musa Awake, ECWA Church leadership and CAN national leadership over the sudden death of Awake at the time his services were most needed in the country.