Northeast residents want speedy passage of 2022 Appropriation Bill

Some residents of Bauchi and Damaturu in Yobe have called on the National Assembly to ensure speedy passage of the 2022 Appropriation Bill presented by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Newsmen report that President Buhari presented the N16.39 trillion proposed 2022 Appropriation Bill to the joint session of the National Assembly, on Thursday in Abuja.

A cross-section of the residents who spoke to NAN in Bauchi and Damaturu commended the president for the timely presentation of the budget to the lawmakers.

They opined that speedy passage of the bill would sustain the gains achieved in the administration’s drive for social, economic and infrastructure development in the country.

Babagana Bakura, a resident of Damaturu, expressed happiness over the Buhari’s pledged to ensure adequate provision of equipment and improved remuneration of security operatives.

Bakura said that the security of lives and property was critical to the progress of every country.

Janet Ishaku, a teacher, commended the President for directing agencies of government to be gender-sensitive in the implementation of the budget.

Another resident, Garba Yunusa, also applauded the increase in the budget estimate to N16.39 trillion as against N13.08 trillion.

“Pumping more liquidity into the system is the only way to stimulate the economy which needs to recover properly from the shocks of COVID-19 pandemic and other challenges,” he said.

Yunusa, however, called for caution on plans by the Federal Government to borrow to finance the budget, noting that huge debt servicing could be a burden to the country.

Also, Joel Mkom, a businessman, called on the government to accelerate its plan for concessions of capital projects through Public-Private Partnership.

“Involving the private sector in this regard is another way for creating jobs, wealth creation and opening up the economy,” he said.

Also commenting, Dr Abu Mbulo, a Bauchi based economist, said that the president did the needful over the presentation of the budget proposal early in October.

“This will enable the National Assembly to do their work, approve and send it back to him,

“The country has suffered enough if the budget is approved early, it will stabilise the economy.

“I commended the president for coming to the National Assembly early with the budget proposal,” he said.

On his part, Mr Sabastine Kera, said that President Buhari presented his seventh budget to the national assembly so that it can be implemented at the beginning of the 2022 financial year.

“This is a good effort from the president to make the presentation at the earliest stage for the proper take-off of economic activities.”

Also, Malam Aliyu Wada, said the budget presentation came at a good time, adding that it would enable rapid stabilisation of the economy.

“Budget preparation is a time-consuming exercise that calls for constructive inputs from relevant stakeholders.

“This means infrastructural development which is a key enabler for economic growth will be significantly improved,” he said.

More so, Mr Ezekiel Tommy, a civil society activist, cautioned against delays in the passage of the bill, which he said might affect the effective implementation of the budget.

“We want the government to ensure that the plan is focused, delay makes it less effective.

“It is good to take up the rolling plan and be judicious in its implementation,” he said.