The Ambassador of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) to Nigeria, Mr. Chi Tun Chon Hu, has said that his government prioritises developing bilateral ties with Nigeria.

The ambassador stated this Tuesday in Abuja when he paid a visit to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He noted that Nigeria and North Korea have shared a lot in common, noting that the recent party registration by the ruling party was a huge success.

The ambassador said: “Our two countries have a longstanding relationship and cooperation. The leaders of the two countries and its people rejoin the creative achievements which both countries are making. And have exchanged high level delegations. High level government delegations visited Nigeria to celebrate the first democracy day last year.

“The government and the party of the People’s Republic of Korea prioritizes developing bilateral ties with the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The central committee of the Workers Party of Korea has congratulated the recent achievements of the APC and the national committee of the APC have replied to the congratulatory message.





“We hope to seize this momentum to take our bilateral ties between the two ruling countries to a great level. The ruling party of Korea, the Workers Party, has a history of 75 years. The Workers Party of Korea has put forth the policy of independence and led our people to victory. The policy of independence is something we share in common.”

The ambassador stressed that the policy of the ruling party, the APC, has always remained central and it’s proving its vitality in recent times. And this has become the foundation for developing bilateral ties between the two parties.

Buni, who was represented by the National Secretary of the party, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, said the bilateral relations between Nigeria and North Korea goes as far back as 1976.

He said in recent times, the two countries have collaborated in the areas of educational and technological development.

Akpanudoedehe stressed that the two political parties and the two countries can do a lot more together that would be mutually beneficial to the people of both countries.