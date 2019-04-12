<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Mr. Jon Tong Chol, Ambassador of Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) to Nigeria, on Thursday called for closer working relations with Nigeria.

He made the call in his address at the reception organised to mark the 107th birthday of Kim Il Sung, by the embassy in Abuja.

Jon, who spoke through Mr. Kim Chin Il, First Secretary of the Embassy, an interpreter, said although DPRK had established relationship with Nigeria, much could be done to deepen it.

According to him, DPRK and Nigeria have long standing relationship owing to the platform created by Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il, the country’s founding fathers.

“The traditional relationship of friendship and cooperation between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and DPKR have further been consolidated and developed.

“We sincerely wish Nigerian people greater success in maintaining peace and security, and in consolidating the national unity and making the country prosperous under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“There are many areas that we can still work together; it must not be limited to just economy and culture.

“Our bilateral relations can be further expanded to other areas, such as security, medical services and we are working with the Nigerian Government to find ways to expand our long standing friendship,” he said

The envoy described Kim Sung as great leader who had contributed towards building the country into powerful independent socialist state with self-reliance and self defence.

He also said that Sung supported and encouraged the struggle for building of new society of the progressive people over the world including African countries.

“That is why not only Korean people, but progressive people across the world praise him, as the eternal Sun and celebrate his birthday also as the day of the Sun.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that the highpoint of the event was the laying of wreaths by the participants in commemoration of the anniversary.