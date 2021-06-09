Stakeholder, including top politicians, religious and traditional leaders from the North Central geo-political zone will soon meet in Abuja to proffer solutions to the myriad of security problems facing the nation.

The leaders under the aegis of North Central Peoples’ Forum also declared their opposition to attempts to force the country to disintegrate through calls for secession.

Addressing newsmen on behalf of the leaders in Abuja, the Director-General of the North Central Peoples’ Forum, Sule Dikeson disclosed that during the proposed security summit this year, prominent leaders from the region, including former heads of State, governors and National Assembly leaders, will proffer solutions.

His words: “Former governors and leaders from the region will be in attendance. Former military generals and prominent persons will come. These former leaders are working on this summit and they’ll find a solution to the problems of Nigeria. Those attacking our people are foreigners who have been given the opportunity to come in and kill our people. We need to find a way to stop these people.

“The conference will not be a talk shop. We are a non-partisan body. We are concerned about the security and welfare of our people. We are reaching out to the people that matter ahead of 2023. The geopolitical zone will work together and ensure that whoever is qualified is given the opportunity.”





He stressed that members of the Forum as bridge builders, must do everything possible to keep the country one and keep the zone safe adding that “we’re tired of watching helplessly as our people are being killed by alleged foreign agents”.

According to him “We should be the peace builders and those who should be the bridge. We are at the centre of Nigeria. This country must remain United. If there’s crisis, the Middlebelt will suffer more. We must promote peace within our zone. Our leaders can’t watch and see our people killed.

“Look at what happened in Benue State. We feel coming out with a peace summit for the zone is something our people can accommodate. Our zone should also produce the next president of this country. If we are given the opportunity to rule this country, North Central will unite this country.

“This is why we feel that we must come out and provide security. During the security summit, leaders of the zone will speak and tell us what the issues are and how we can do it. We don’t believe in secession. We don’t believe in the disunity of this country. We remain committed to the unity of this country.”