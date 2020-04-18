<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The North Central Governor’s Forum (NCGF) has expressed shock and sadness over the demise of the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari, who died on Friday evening as a result of complications from the Coronavirus disease.

The Chairman of the North-Central Governor’s Forum and Governor of Niger State, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Mary Noel Berje on Saturday said “the forum received with shock, the death of Malam Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari”.

The described as painful the death of Mallam Abba Kyari who lost the battle against the deadly COVID 19 disease on Friday evening in a lagos Hospital where he was receiving treatment.

According to the statement, “the Governors Forum mourns and commiserates with the presidency, family, friends and the people of Nigeria over the death of the President’s Chief of Staff”.





The Chairman of the Forum therefore eulogized the examplary leadership qualities of the deceased, stressing that “the demise of the Chief of Staff is indeed, a great loss to the nation as he was dedicated to nation-building and committed to national integration”.

He also pointed out that the late Abba Kyari was “a simple, straightforward and loyal officer”, adding however that his selfless service would be greatly missed in the presidency.

The Governor sympathized with the family, President Muhammadu Buhari and friends of the deceased urging them to “take solace in the fact that every living soul must taste death”.

Governor Sani Bello then prayed Allah to forgive the deceased’s shortcomings, grant him Aljannat Firdausi and the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.