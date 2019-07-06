<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said normal port activities had resumed following the suspension of a three-day strike by Maritime Workers’ Union of Nigeria (MWUN).

The NPA spokesperson, Adams Jatto, confirmed the resumption of ports activities in a statement on Saturday.

Mr Jatto said the NPA management “regretted all inconveniences the strike might have caused port users and other stakeholders”.

He gave an assurance of continued industrial peace and harmony in the maritime sector.

The spokesperson also assured port users that the issues that led to the strike would be resolved as soon as possible in the national interest and to further enhance NPA’s mandate to deliver efficient services for customer satisfaction.