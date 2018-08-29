Actress Joke Silva actor Segun Arinze and a female pilot, Mrs Enitan Dan-Faparusi, on Tuesday led other mentors to chart a path for students toward building careers and realising life ambitions.

The personalities mentored students at the Lagos State University (LASU) at the university’s Second Distinguished Lecture series held at its Ojo campus.

The lecture was entitled: “Life Skills Education and Entrepreneurship Learning in the 21st Century”.

Dan-Faparusi, a U.S.-based pilot and lawyer, advised students to endeavour to adopt the five Ds in every career.

Dan-Faparusi, also an alumna of the university, listed the Ds as desire, determination, diligence, dedication and discipline.

She said it was impossible to become an entrepreneur without being disciplined and resilient.

She added that students must be creative.

According to her, creativity earns a person attention from influential persons.

“Other core skills you must adopt is innovation, critical thinking, empathy, problem’solving ability, self-confidence, time management, positivity and faith.

“Learn what you are running away from now because you might meet it later.

“I was not science inclined initially; so, i studied law and became a legal practitioner in Nigeria but after my husband was transferred to the U.S., and I had to resign my work to go with him, the idea of becoming an aviationist cropped up.

“Because i had no inclination to science earlier, i began to learn science from the elementary from my children and husband,” she said.

In her advice, Silva, told the students to celebrate and develop their God-given gifts.

She said that students should learn skills while pursuing education.

“What sells a person in life is not certificate alone, but includes skills acquired while getting the certificate,” she said.

Silva noted that the 21st century was an era of technology and innovation, and called on the students to key into the trend.

The actress advised the students not to be afraid of failure.

“Learning is a key to success, and we cannot learn unless we fail.

“When you fail, you learn, then you can succeed,” she said.

Arinze, also a movie director, urged the students to be focused on their goals and ask questions when in doubt.

Arinze said that planning, skill acquisition and education were the key to becoming a successful entrepreneur.

He said that students must work hard to succeed.

“A lot if things will be thrown at you, but you must take everything as they come.

“Never give up on working hard; ensure that you are disciplined and determined,” he urged.

The Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, said that the mentoring was timely as the university and the state government were passionate about tackling youth unemployment.

Fagbohun said that the government, for the past three years, through the Ready, Set, Work initiative had been equipping students with employability and entrepreneurial skills at graduation.