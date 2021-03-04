



The remains of the late actor and broadcaster, Sadiq Abubakar Daba, have been interred according to Islamic rites.

The late Daba was buried at the Muslim Cemetery in Agege area of Lagos State, on Thursday.

Daba, who had a prolonged battle with leukemia and prostate cancer, was announced dead on Wednesday evening.





The late Daba came to prominence in the late 1970s where he featured in a TV drama series, Cockcrow at Dawn.

Daba later became a regular feature on the Nigerian Television Authority stations before returning to film prominence after featuring in Kunle Afolayan’s “October 1” movie, where he played Inspector Waziri, a role that won him an Africa Academy Movie Award.