The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has warned Nigerians against politicising the murder of Mrs. Funke Olakunri, daughter of Afenifere leader Pa Reuben Fasoranti.

Head, Press Unit NOA Paul Odenyi, in a statement, quoted the DG as condoling with the family of late Olakunri on behalf of the agency.

He stated: “As Nigerians continue to condemn the rising incidence of crime in the land, the NOA has appealed to Nigerians to allow security agencies the space to deal with the disturbing cases of banditry and armed robbery, rather than resorting to peddling political narratives and stereotypes.

“While condoling with the family of late Olakunri on behalf of the agency, the director-general said every Nigerian has a role in the process of resolving the spate of criminal activities through our civic and patriotic duties, noting however, that security agencies are mandated, primarily, to investigate and prosecute offenders.

“Abari urged political players to stop the dangerous name calling and stigmatisation and, as leaders, show more understanding and tolerance of the diverse people in the country in the spirit of shared humanity and a united nation.”