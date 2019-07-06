<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has urged Nigerians to patronise made-in-Nigeria goods and services in order to boost economic growth and development of the country.

Osun State Director of the agency, Mrs Yomi Olasinde made the call during a sensitisation programme tagged ‘Patronise Made-in-Nigeria Products and Services’ organised by the agency.

She said the economy of any nation grows rapidly when locally made goods and services are promoted through patronage by the citizens and its export.

“The citizens should understand that, the problems of Nigeria’s economy are over-dependence on importations of goods which weakens the currency, creates unemployment and consistently reduces the Gross Domestic Product (GDP),” she stated.

Olasinde added that by patronising Nigerian products, the nation becomes self-reliant in producing and utilising goods produced by itself.

“This will create wealth and reduce poverty and it is high time we change our orientation and psyche as a nation from an addicted desire for foreign products and services to valuing our locally made goods in order to boost and develop our economy.”

Urging participants to continue to sensitising members of their family on the need to always patronise locally made products, Osun NOA Director lamented that many Nigerians have an entrenched negative attitude of proffering foreign imported products to home-made- ones, the development which she said it calls for grave concern to every patriotic Nigerians.

She said patronage of locally made products was in the national interest, adding that such patronage would help to create jobs and reduce unemployment.