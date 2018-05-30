Wahab Ishola, Lagos State director of National Orientation Agency (NOA), on Tuesday, called on Nigerians to give the present administration the needed support to continue to deliver democracy dividends.

While reacting to the Democracy Day broadcast of President Muhammadu Buhari, Ishola told newsmen in Lagos that the speech was apt and inspired hope for a better Nigeria.

In the nationwide broadcast, the president had listed the achievements of his administration in the key areas of power, security and fight against corruption in the last three years.

Buhari said his government had restored hope to the country and called for the support of all citizens to achieve more.

Mr. President also called for peace as the general elections were approaching, adding that he would soon sign the ‘NotTooYoungToRun’ Bill to encourage more youths to seek public offices.

The NotTooYoungToRun Bill seeks to alter Sections 65, 106, 131, 177 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), to reduce the age qualification for the office of the president from 40 years to 30; governor 35 to 30, Senate 35 to 30, House of Representatives 30 to 25 and House of Assembly 30 to 25. The bill also seeks to mainstream independent candidacy into Nigeria’s electoral process.

Ishola said the speech provided answers to some of the questions asked by many Nigerians, adding that Buhari set the records straight on his achievements in the last three years and restated government’s commitment to do more.

“The president’s speech is inspiring that it addressed all the questions people are asking. Questions about his achievements and his agenda to move the nation forward were answered.

“The president clearly highlighted all of his achievements in the area of corruption fight, economy and security. [He] touched on the challenges ahead and how he would galvanise the country to greatness.”

“The speech clearly inspires hope in a better country. Citizens should support the government to enable it achieve more,” he said.

Ishola said the achievements of President Buhari were verifiable and that only sceptics would not acknowledge them.

The NOA boss explained that the present administration had done a lot to clean the system, saying those complaining were doing so because it was not business as usual.

He said the avowed commitment to continue to fight corruption was commendable.

Debo Adeniran, executive chairman, Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL), described the speech as “spot on”.

Adeniran lauded the government in its fight against corruption, saying corruption was becoming bad business under Buhari.

“The president has no doubt achieved a lot on the fight against corruption, as graft has now become bad business. Looters are finding it extremely difficult to launder stolen money and public officials now need to think twice before stealing.

“Corruption, though still with us, certainly has no hiding place under this government,” he said.

Adeniran urged Nigerians to support the government for the fight to record more success.

Saheed Balogun, chairman of Buhari Patriotic Movement (BPM), said the president’s speech brightened the nation’s dreams for greatness.

He said the president addressed the fundamental issues of development as well as his numerous achievements.

“But it is clear the president was modest on his achievements as he had done a lot to impact on lives,” he said.

He commended the president’s promise to pass the NotTooYoungToRun Bill, as it would widen opportunities for young people.

Balogun said the promise defeated the belief in some quarters that the president had little regard for young people.