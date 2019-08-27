<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has said it will collaborate with the Oyo State House of Assembly to create a platform for the lawmakers to interact with their constituents outside their political parties’ structure.

The non-partisan platform, according to the agency, is to give the lawmakers the opportunity to get assessed by their constituents, while they too will give account of their stewardship.

The state Director of NOA, Mrs Dolapo Dosunmu, said that the partnership would be of immense benefit to both the government and the people of the state.

She explained that with the platform, legislators would be able to highlight the projects and programmes which they had executed towards improving the general wellbeing of their people.

“The constituents can also intimate the lawmakers with the social and economic challenges facing them and the possible areas of intervention by their representatives.

“This is not a new initiative as we have records of successful editions with the previous Assembly and we believe we can even achieve more this time around.

“The town hall meeting will allow the participants to know what is happening in government and express their feelings towards specific government policies, without the limitations often caused by party differences,” Dosunmu said.

The Speaker, Mr Adebo Ogundoyin (PDP-Ibarapa-East) said that the proposed partnership was a welcome development, adding that he and the Deputy Speaker, Mr Abiodun Fadeyi, were ready to take the lead.

Ogundoyin said that staying connected with the people was important because it was the only way to achieve true and effective representation.

“During my campaign, we had lots of contacts with artisans’ groups across my constituency. Since they supported us to win the election, they too deserve the feedback on our efforts here as their representatives.

“The Ninth Assembly is made up of vibrant lawmakers and I can assure you that the whole 32 members will be part of this before the end of our tenure,” he assured.