The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has charged the Nigerian Sport Summit Project (NSSP) to tackle drug abuse and other social vices ravaging youths in the country while promoting national unity, using sports as a veritable platform.

The director general of NOA, Dr Garba Abari, who was represented by the director, Special Duties and State Operations, Mrs Mette Edekobi made this charge while receiving delegates from the NSSP led by its chairman, Mr Philip Aziegbe, at the NOA Headquarters in Abuja.

According to the statement issued by the agency’s head of Press Unit, Paul Odenyi said, “The NSSP initiative of inculcating our national core values in our youths through sports was timely and in line with the mandate of the Agency to promote unity for national development.

“The message of the national core values must be carried to all nooks and crannies of the country to encourage the unity we desire as a nation.

“The Agency has a lot of programmes which have over the years engaged the youths on the need to shun drug abuse and other social vices which promote disunity among Nigerians irrespective of political, tribal and religious affiliations,” his statement said.