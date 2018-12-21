In order to stop the enthronement of irresponsible political class in the coming 2019 general elections, the campaigns against vote buying and selling must transcend media hype, Dr. Garba Abari, the Director General of National Orientation Agency (NOA) has warned.

Abari gave the warning at a Special Anti-Corruption situation room (ACSR) organized by the Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA) in collaboration with other civil society organizations in Abuja.

The NOA boss expressed worry that Nigeria’ elections are getting increasingly transactional, and if not properly checked the issue of vote buying and selling would destroy the entire democratic processes in Nigeria, and also make a mess of quality of leadership produced during elections in the country.

“On coming to the agency, I have monitored and seen the role of money in the Ondo, Anambra, Ekiti and of course, the most melodramatic is the Osun re-run where clearly it was money that decided the winner.

“I think civil society organizations are people who would push more than what government agency will do, so this partnerships must be sustained, it must be taken to higher levels. We must be more vigilant, device new means, new communication strategies to make people see the nexus that exist between corruption, vote buying and selling and the emergence of irresponsible political class.

“We are very worried that our elections are getting increasingly transactional and this is something that not only impinges on the quality of leadership that eventually emerges but also makes a huge joke of the entire democratic process because votes do not count.

“And where vote do not count and power and authority are acquired by those who pay the highest, then this is a very huge challenge and an infringement on the entire democratic process.

“As an agency of government the NOA is very worried and we have commenced campaigns on the social and conventional media, but the issue is far more complex than just appealing to people on the TV and newspapers.

“It is against the law to sell or buy vote. We have not seen even for symbolic purpose any prosecution of people who are arrested for buying or selling vote. In Osun and Ekiti, the Police were on the air to say ‘we have suspects, and like I said, even for symbolic purpose of an example of those who have been arrested, bring them to Court, so that they will face justice, we have not seen this happen, so that is why I am saying that the campaign against vote buying and selling must transcend media hype,” he said.

He called for concerted efforts to evolve new political culture where vote buying and selling is seen as aberration.

Dr. Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, Chairperson, Transition Monitoring Group, noted that vote buying is critical issue which would determine the credibility of the 2019 elections.

She described as unfortunate public pronouncement by the police of arresting suspects and yet nothing is being done to prosecute such people.

According to her, TMG has concluded a report which would be released in the nearest future regarding political corruption, stressing that the new report discovered five dimensions to political corruption.

“The one that is very common is the one that is associated with the incumbent government where funds of the state is being diverted to support election processes in their own favour,” she added.

Anthony Ojukwu, Executive Secretary, National Human Rights Commission, said the challenge is to make the ordinary man on the street know he is also part of the the discussion issue.