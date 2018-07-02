As part of its corporate social responsibility, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has donated the sum of N50 million to the victims of the recent windstorm in Bauchi which destroyed over 1, 500 houses.

The Group Managing Director (GMD), Dr. Maikanti Baru, announced the donation on Sunday, when he visited the Emir of Bauchi, Dr. Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu, at his palace to commiserate with him over the losses the state suffered a fortnight ago.

Speaking at the palace, the Mr. Baru commiserated with the emir and the people who were affected by the disaster 2 weekends ago.

“My heart bleeds for our brothers and sisters in the state who have suffered such unquantifiable losses. We can’t turn back the hands of time, that’s why we have come to offer the little help we can.

“It is obvious that such a disaster is irreparable, especially when human lives are lost. But we can’t just fold our hands, that’s why we are donating the sum of N50 million to help alleviate the sufferings of the affected people” Mr. Baru said.

Responding, the emir thanked Mr. Baru for the visit, saying that the gesture was a demonstration of his love for the people of the state.

The monarch assured Mr. Baru and his team that the money will get to the victims through the committee set up by the state government.