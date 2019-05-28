<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

There was an incident in the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) towers in Abuja about 10:00 am on Tuesday that culminated in an emergency evacuation of workers from the building.

A public address system that was on for over 15 minutes warned the occupants of the building to vacate it without using the elevator.

The announcer did not immediately give reason for the emergency, although it was learnt that it was due to a routine emergency drill in the towers.

“Attention please, due to an incident it is necessary to evacuate the building. Please leave by the nearest exit. Do do not use the lift,” said the announcer.

At 10:23 am, the public address system added that “please you can go back to your offices. It was just to test the effectiveness of our emergency system.”