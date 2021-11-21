Nnamdi Kanu’s unconditional release lies with executive, not judiciary – counsel

Counsel to detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, Aloy Ejimakor, has said that the unconditional release of his client lies with the Executive arm of government and not the Judiciary.

Some Igbo leaders, led by 93-year-old first republic parliamentarian and Minister of Aviation, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi had last week met with President Muhammadu Buhari, where they requested for the unconditional release of Nnamdi Kanu.

While responding, President Buhari was quoted to have described the request as a difficult and heavy one.

Buhari was said to have hinged his assertion on the premise that the request ran contrary to the doctrine of separation of powers between the Executive and Judiciary, stressing his policy of non-interference with the judiciary.

However, in a statement, quoting section 174 of the Nigerian Constitution as amended, counsel to the IPOB leader, Ejimakor said the unconditional release of Nnamdi Kanu lies with the executive and not the Judiciary.