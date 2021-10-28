Nnamdi Kanu’s rights enforcement suit gets November 2 hearing date

The High Court sitting in Abia State has fixed 2nd November 2021, for hearing on a fundamental rights enforcement suit filed by Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed secessionist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Kanu’s special counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, who disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday, said the Nigerian government is expected to move their extant application for extension of time to file their defense to the suit.

The statement reads: “For the information of the general public, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s Fundamental Rights suit pending before the High Court of Abia State has been assigned and set down for hearing on 2nd November, 2021.

“On this date, the Nigerian Government and its Attorney-General will be expected to move their extant application for extension of time to file their defense to the suit and my opposition to the application.

“It is my intention to, on the spot, move for a Ruling on their application for extension of time, so that the case can proceed quickly to the next level, which is expected to be a definitive hearing on the substantive matter.

“Fundamental Rights suits are intended to be concluded quickly, especially in situations such as this where my Client, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu (the Applicant) is currently incarcerated.”