<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, has reacted to the proscription of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, IMN, also known as Shi’ite by an Abuja court.

Kanu said the American Embassy in Nigeria and the British High Commission in Nigeria were to be blamed for government’s action.

The Federal Government had obtained a court order to proscribe the Shi’ites group.

Consequently, Abuja Federal High Court on Friday ordered the proscription of IMN, following their clashes with security operatives.

The Justice Nkeonye Maha-led court designated the activities of IMN organisation in any part of Nigeria “as acts of terrorism and illegality.”

Speaking during his Saturday night broadcast on Radio Biafra, Kanu accused the “US and British envoys in Nigeria of supporting the Nigerian government by giving wrong information of what is actually happening in the country to their home countries.”

The IPOB leader said by the “declaration of IMN as a terrorist organisation, with no action taken against the marauding Fulani Herdsmen who are killing people on a daily basis, the Federal Government has redefined wickedness and made it a national symbol of identification.”

Kanu also said those who are quiet over the proscription of Shi’ites just as many were when same action was meted against IPOB should get ready for worst as more of such actions will come.