Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has continued to solicit local and international support for the actualization of the sovereign state of Biafra.

The group’s Media and Publicity secretary, Emma Powerful who disclosed this on Tuesday in a statement in Awka, said Kanu had been hosted in several states of America by members of the group in the country and diplomatic society.

He said the leader was expected to move to Toronto in Canada after the tour in America.

He said Kanu’s visit to America brought all Biafrans residing in the city and other parts of the world together to pursue a common cause under one dominant ideology.

The statement partly read, “The international move to gather Biafrans together for the total and final liberation of Biafran people from Nigeria by our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is gathering momentum across the whole world.

“Our people in America last week hosted our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, his wife Mrs Uchechi Okwu Kanu and his entourage at the Martin Luther Jnr Center in Atlanta Georgia on May 30, 2019.

“Many more Biafrans and diaspora organisations are also preparing to host him in the various town hall meetings across the United States from Chicago to Houston, New York city, Maryland and Washington DC.

“He will also visit Toronto, Canada this weekend for an important meeting with IPOB family and Biafrans in Canada.”

The group vowed that nothing would stop Kanu from completing his visits, expressing optimism that the completion of the visit would further draw closer the actualization of Biafra republic.