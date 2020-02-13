<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Commissioner of Police in Abia State, Mr Ene Okon, has ordered the immediate removal of Close Circuit Television installed by unknown persons around Isiama Afara Ukwu Umuahia ahead of the burial of Eze Israel Kanu and his wife, Sally.

He said while individuals have the right to install CCTV in their homes, nobody has the right to install one on public properties on the street because of its security implications.

Okon spoke during a meeting with elders of the three autonomous communities that made up Afara Ukwu on Thursday at the command’s headquarters in Umuahia.

He revealed that the command had prepared its operation plans on how to police the burial venue and it will implement every of it.

He said, “I invited the elders of the Afara Ukwu communities to tell you how prepared we are for burial of the deceased monarch and his wife.

“I’m sure that the community selected February 14, as the burial date for the king and his queen to indicate the love they have for each other and commend you for that.

“I want to assure you that we are prepared to provide security during and after the burial of the monarch.





“The Police will not fold its hands and watch any group truncate the peace of Afara Ukwu and Abia State in the name of IPOB which is a proscribed organization.”

The CP urged the elders to warn the leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, to desist from playing propaganda with his parents’ burial.

“We are aware through intelligence that many IPOB members had arrived at Kanu’s home on Wednesday night.

“But we advise him to let them remain in his house and if he wants them to bury his parents, let them do that within his compound.”

Responding, the president-general of Isiama Afara community, Chief Ikechukwu Ndubueze, said the community has remained peaceful and was ready to work with the police to ensure that the burial of its late monarch and his wife would be peaceful.

He warned that nobody should come to the burial venue for any form of agitation.

He said, ”Our community has remained peaceful and we want people to disregard the reports of many online portals that people are fleeing the community.

“We have a burial committee that has two police officers as its members, we want all the people coming for the burial to come and mourn with us and not for any form of agitation.”