The leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, yesterday alleged that the collapse of Nigeria is imminent as the rise of the nation of Biafra is inevitable following the unfolding events in the country.

Kanu who stated this yesterday in a message to Biafrans in Munich Bavaria Germany, said the group are relentless, resolute and determined, and all enemies within and without shall be put to shame.

He said: “I thank the good people of IPOB for the huge turnout yesterday in Bavaria Munich Germany.

“Not minding the short notice, you proved your determination to restore Biafra so that we can all return to our beloved homeland.‬

“The world is aware that we IPOB are the most organised, peaceful and largest freedom movement on this earth. Biafra shall be free.

“Our victory over the multitude of the forces of darkness is assured. We are relentless, resolute and determined. The collapse of Nigeria is imminent as the rise of the nation of Biafra is inevitable. All enemies within and without shall be put to shame,” Kanu stated.