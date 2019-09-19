<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Having led a delegation of ‘Biafrans’ to a series of meetings with various United Nations agencies and officials at Geneva on Wednesday, the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) reeled out the grievances of his group against the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The media and publicity secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful, in a statement said that as Kanu emerged from the meeting he met “a congregation of Biafrans who, on seeing their leader, began to chant his eulogy” and he addressed them.

According to the statement, Kanu told the crowd that every issue concerning his people is now before the various arms and agencies of the United Nations and that “Our case will no longer be ignored”.

The statement said that Kanu who was accompanied by his deputy, Mazi Uche Okafor Mefor, Head of Directorate of State of IPOB Mazi Chika Edoziem, the Head of Finance, Lady Nnennaya Anya, and other top echelons of the struggle, delved into a wide range of issues.

These include: “incessant killing of Biafrans in their own land by terrorist Fulani herdsmen, “extortion and killing of Biafran motorcyclists and commercial drivers by the Nigeria Army and police over refusal to give #50 bribery, “killing of Biafrans in the Northern hemisphere by Islamic extremists, and “disfranchising Biafrans in the western part of the country as well as in the North” .

Other issues he raised also included: “illegal take-over of Biafrans’ property by Lagos State government, “systematic oppression and economic emasculation of the Biafran, “forceful Islamization of the country as currently constituted, “illegal detention of unarmed agitators, flagrant contempt of court orders, and incessant abduction and extrajudicial killings of IPOB family members”, among other things.

Kanu also reportedly said that the rights of indigenous people to self-determination is provided by the UN charter 2007 and that, he has conscientiously pursued freedom for the oppressed people of Biafra