The Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, on Tuesday told a Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja that he would have been killed if he did not run away from Nigeria after he was granted bail.

He spoke after he was ordered to be remanded in a Department of State Service (DSS) facility, pending the determination of his trial by Justice Binta Nyako.

Nyako ordered the remand of Kanu after counsel to the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Shuaibu Labaran, told the court that he jumped bail and had been re-arrested and produced in court.

However, Kanu indicated that he wanted to talk after the Judge ordered his remand in DSS custody.

When he was allowed, Kanu had tried to justify his jumping of his bail and escape from Nigeria to the court.

He told the court that he decided to go underground because his house was raided but he was able to escape.

Kanu said if he had not escaped, he might have been killed like other members of the group.

But in her reply, Justice Nyako advised Kanu not to feel discomfiture to stand his trial.





She urged him to get across to his lawyer for the trial.

Before then, Justice Nyako, had adjourned the matter until July 26 for trial continuation based on the request of the Federal Govenment’s lawyer.

Newsmen report that Kanu was arrested on Oct. 14, 2015 on 11 count charge bordering on terrorism, treasonable felony, managing an unlawful society, publication of defamatory matter, illegal possession of firearms and improper importation of goods, among others.

However, Kanu’s bail that was granted him on health ground was revoked and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest on over his failure to appear in court for hearing.

Upon jumping bail, he has been accused of engaging in subversive activities that include inciting violence through television, radio and online broadcasts against Nigeria and Nigerian State and institutions.

Kanu was also accused of instigating violence especially in the Southeastern Nigeria that resulted in the loss of lives and property of civilians, military, para military, police forces and destruction of civil institutions and symbols of authorities.