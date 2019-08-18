Nnamdi Kanu, Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Sunday, described the attack on the former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, in Nuremberg Germany as a ‘courageous act’.
Reacting in his official Twitter page, he said the attack is a polite warning.
He tweeted, “the courageous act by IPOB at Nürnberg Germany is a polite warning to those engaged in selling our collective interest to Fulani caliphate. Nwodo, Igbo governors are warned.”
