Nnamdi Kanu: IPOB threatens to lockdown Southeast

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has issued ultimatum to the Federal Government to release its leader, Nnamdi Kanu on or before August 8, 2021 or it will lockdown the entire Southeast.

IPOB, in a statement issued by its Head Directorate of State, Mazi Chika Edoziem on Wednesday said the global community knew that self-determination is not a crime and that the Nigerian government equally knew that self-determination did not constitute any known offence stipulated in their constitution and therefore did not have any case against Kanu.

It said in recognition of the above fact and truth, the Directorate of State of IPOB, demanded herewith an unconditional and immediate release of Kanu on or before August 8, 2021, failing which it shall commence a weekly Lockdown of Biafra land starting from 9th August, 2021.

The group stated that for the avoidance of doubt, this total lockdown of Biafra land would take place every Monday until its leader was released unconditionally.

IPOB added that the weekly lockdown was simply one of the measures it would put in place to ensure that Kanu was released hale and hearty.

It warned all governors, business men in Biafra land and all those who were complicit in the abduction of Kanu from Kenya to Nigeria to pray fervently that his health is not endangered and that nothing untoward happened to Kanu as the land of Biafra shall not accommodate them and the Biafra people.

IPOB affirmed its readiness to do all that was necessary to secure the immediate release of its leader.

The group said it was completely unacceptable to IPOB to allow Kanu to remain in the hands of the enemy up till October 2021.