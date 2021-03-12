



Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has denied the report that the group’s document used for registering it has been altered as well as the name of the group.

Kanu who described the claims made by the Coalition of South East Professionals Network in Nigeria and Diaspora (CSEPNND), as ridiculous challenged the group to state the new name IPOB is registered with.

Part of the statement as released by the group’s media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful reads “There is no iota of truth in the above gibberish which only confirms propaganda war against IPOB. Assuming but not conceding to this tissue of lies, when and how has who owns and runs IPOB become the headache of these dulards.

” We thought they said IPOB is an organization of miscreants run by a lunatic. How come the Nigeria Government is suddenly beginning to lose sleep over the ownership of IPOB the assembly of miscreants.

Can these band of fools supply answers to the following: What is the name of the business they said our Leader registered?

When was it registered? Who are the Directors of the business and their address? Can the idiots produce a Company’s House entry to confirm their allegations.” Kanu quarried.





He conrinued “For the sake of the gullible, may we clarify that IPOB has not effected any change in its registration documents. People should disregard this imaginary tale through its amorphous group, CSEPNND to create confusion. IPOB is still intact under one command led by our indefatigable Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“IPOB is a global movement with presence in over 120 countries. The movements runs a harmonious leadership structure in all the over 120 countries where IPOB is registered.

“We, therefore, challenge the faceless CSEPNND and their sponsors to show proof of their hallucination. We also challenge the faceless, statement-issuing self-acclaimed leaders of this amorphous group – one Prof. Madumere Chika, and another robot, Anayo Uchemba, to come out and address the press if they are real. Let them also disclose their communities and address if indeed they are Igbo.

“When will these faceless animals realize that we have already left Nigeria. They can move to the North if they want Nigeria. Obviously, this is the type of unverified news most Efulefus would like to promote. We are smarter than all of you combined with your propoganda. Unless you are inside IPOB , you can’t write anything real about it.” Kanu stated.