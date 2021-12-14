Nnamdi Kanu fully aware that freedom is near – counsel

Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the Lead Counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, said the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, is fully aware that his freedom is near.

Ejiofor stated this while giving details of his visit to Nnamdi Kanu in the DSS custody on Monday.

The lawyer, in a statement issued on Tuesday, described the visit as a special one.

He, however, noted that Nnamdi Kanu is worried about those deliberately deviating from his divine preachings.

Read Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor’s full statement below:

The visit which was exclusively conducted by my humble self alone offered us a veritable opportunity to have a heart-to-heart talk without any form of distraction or intrusion from a third party. The conviviality was indeed deep.

Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, I must sincerely confess was in a very strong spirit yesterday. Our interactions were quite frank and positively heartwarming.

We extensively discussed on proactive steps being explored by our legal team to ensure his unconditional release.

His worries on those deliberately deviating from his divine preachings were highlighted and well noted.

Onyendu was also briefed on relevant legal remedies being resorted to command immediate and total obedience to court pronouncements, particularly where the directive of the court is ostensibly availing in the prevailing circumstance.

We have complied with all steps directed by the court in the likely event that the lawless DSS breaches its order(s). We may not delve into the details now but, be assured that the detaining authority is fully aware of these steps and obviously being cautious/circumspect of their actions and inactions henceforth.

Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was deeply impressed with the peaceful conduct and unrelentless solidarity of his real followers – EZIGBO UMUCHINEKE.

He implored them to continue to remain steadfast, peaceful, focused and never to be distracted.

Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is visibly firm in his convictions and only worried over those he predicted long ago that would disappoint him, and not the other way round.

Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s present incarceration in the lawless DSS Dungeon offered him the opportunity to identify the chaff discretely mixed with wheat long before now.

It is an interesting lesson that is preparing him for the greater tasks ahead.

He is fully aware that his freedom is near and will happen like a miracle. On our part, we have crossed all the t’s and dotted all the i’s.

Onyendu’s best compliments remain with his true and ardent followers.

I struggled to conduct this visit yesterday even when my medical situation said otherwise, but I shall always be there for Onyendu no matter the circumstance I find myself. Your prayers are truly impacting and I am doing better this morning.

I shall keep you informed of developments as they unfold.

Thank you all, UMUCHINEKE and remain richly blessed.