Nnamdi Kanu in court as trial resumes

Detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, has arrived at the Federal High Court, Abuja, for his re-arrangement.

Kanu, who wore white Fendi designers clothing, was ushered into the courtroom at exactly 10 am by security operatives.

He is expected to take his fresh plea before trial Justice Binta Nyako.

He is facing a seven-count amended charge bordering on incitement, treasonable felony and terrorism.

Meanwhile, a British envoy in Nigeria has arrived at the court to witness the trial.

It will be recalled that Kanu who is equally a British citizen, was in June, arrested in Kenya and returned to Nigeria for the continuation of his trial.

Though his lead counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor has been granted access into the courtroom, other lawyers, journalists and representatives of the apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, were barred from entering the court premises.

Among Ohanaeze Ndigbo’s representative that was denied entry into the court included a former Governor of Anambra State, Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife.