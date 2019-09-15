<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kalu, claims that “a combined security forces” besieged his country home in Isiama Afara-Ukwu Ibeku, Umuahia, Abia State.

He said the incident happened on Saturday.

The Police said the claim was absolutely untrue.

On his Twitter handle @MaziNnamdiKanu, the IPOB leader had tweeted.

The Fulani assassins in a white Toyota Hilux loitering in front of my house in Isiama-Afaraukwu tonight better retrace their steps. Whoever sent them will be exposed and held accountable. The Efulefus that invited them on this dark day are in for one almighty shock. — Mazi Nnamdi Kanu (@MaziNnamdiKanu) September 14, 2019

Also, IPOB’s Media and Publicity Director, Emma Powerful, alleged to newsmen that “combined security agents” had their six Hilux vans stationed in front of Kanu’s compound at about 10pm on Saturday, and were seen “loitering” around the area leading to Okpara Avenue towards Factory Road, in Umuahia, the state capital.

He alleged, “Another round of genocide looms again in front of our leader’s compound in Isiama Afara Ukwu Ibeku Umuahia, Abia State, by Fulani terror group.

“We are calling on the international community and civilised citizens across the world to be aware and prevail upon (Abia State Governor) Okezie Ikpeazu and his collaborators to withdraw their killer squad in front of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s compound.

“If anybody is killed in Afaraukwu, Okezie Ikpeazu and Co would be held accountable.”

Asked to comment if the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, was around to warrant such bombardment by security agents, Powerful said, “No, Kanu is not around and we wonder why these security evil minded people are doing in Kanu’s home.”

Newsmen report that the development came barely five hours, after Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State had announced the creation of Ministry of Homeland Security to tackle herdsmen and other crimes in the state, on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Abia State Police Command has denied alleged besiege of Kanu’s home by any security agents on Saturday night.

The Command’s spokesperson, Geoffrey Ogbonna, said Kanu’s home was never besieged by security agents, as doing so was not only a waste of time, but a waste energy by the security agencies.

“Why would security agents besiege Kanu’s home? Kanu, I’m sure, is not around and his Afara Ukwu home, I’m sure for now, is safe.

“So, who besieged his house? What time did you hear this? This is very late and I can’t confirm this now.

“But, it has not gotten to my knowledge.

“You know, these days, people spread rumours anyhow,” Ogbonna said.